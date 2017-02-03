Slab collapse in Mumbai school: Police register case against contractor

A case of negligence has been registered against the contractor in connection with the slab collapse in Sanatan Dharam School that resulted in the death of a 5-year-old girl and injuries to three others on Wednesday.

The girl, Muskan, was readying to go home after her classes around 4.45pm, when the slab fell on her. The injured include Muskan's mother Raiza, 30, Ayush, 5, and his mother Saroj, 30, who sustained injuries in the incident. Muskan and Ayush are students of senior KG at the school.

Investigations revealed that work was underway at the foyer which gave away. The police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 304 (causing death by negligence) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others). “We have booked the contractor in this regard and are investigating who all were involved. Adequate precautions were not taken,” said a police officer, privy to the investigation.

According to the police, the slab of the foyer gave away, which caught the students and their parents unaware. The parents had come to pick up their children when the structure came crashing down. A bleeding Muskan who sustained grievous injuries was rushed to Sion hospital where she was declared dead. Police said the structure may have been in dilapidated condition but are enquiring further. "We are recording statements of persons for further investigations," said the officer.

