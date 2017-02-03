Slab collapse kills student in Mumbai, but school to start repairs only in April

Despite the death of a five-year-old girl owing to a portion of a building slab falling on her head, Sanatan Dharam School, Sion, has put off its repairs of the dilapidated school building till the summer break in April or May. It will only shut a part of the building to students.

The school, established nearly 60 years ago, is in a state of utter disrepair today. Long, winding cracks have developed on the walls and the pillars. The condition is so bad that on Wednesday, a portion of the slab of the outer foyer of the building fell on a senior kindergarten student, Muskan Ibrahim Khan’s head, killing her and injuring three others.

On Thursday, the school stayed closed to pay respect to Muskaan, but hasn’t stepped up its safety measures.

The principal of the Hindi section of the school, Reeta Thapar, said the building will be repaired only when the students go for a summer vacation.

“We know the building is in desperate need of repair, but we can’t do that when our classes are going on,” said Thapar.

She said that they will cordon off one part of the building, which is considered to be most dangerous, till the vacation begins. “We will shift the classes located in the left wing of the building to other parts of the school,” said Thapar.

Thapar said the management will fund the maintenance work.

“We are partly government-aided, but all such expenses have to be borne by the management,” said Thapar.

Meanwhile, parents of the school said that they have been raising their voice against the poor condition of the school, but their complaints fell on management’s deaf ears.

But Thapar refuted the claims. “We didn’t receive any complaints from parents in the past,” she said.

