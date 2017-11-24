Sleep on a river, watch a movie from a tree tent this weekend

Camp-In Cinema Night Where: Moonstone Hammock Camping Grounds, Karjat

When: November 25 to 26

Cost: Rs 2,890 onwards

Contact: 9769274340 or log on to bit.ly/25thNovShamiana

If your idea of a good weekend is curling up in a blanket and watching movies, why not try it in a more scenic location, like by a dam or from a hanging tent? Moonstone Hammock, travel company that organises unique camping trips hosts Camp-In Cinema, at which you swap popcorn for barbecue and watch four short films selected by Shamiana Short Film Club, at a riverside campsite in Karjat.

“When I went for this trip a couple of weeks ago, I had no idea of how the 24 hours went by,” recalls Sakshi Kedia, 21, a marketing professional who went with a gang of seven friends. “Picture a tranquil water body, greenery, cool breeze and a makeshift café with board games and live music. Could it get any better? We ended up making so many friends and fun memories.”

The Moonstone Hammock organisers arrange for a makeshift café with food, board games and live music, to help travellers intermingle.

The films cover thrillers, romance or drama; you can also go kayaking, swing by the riverside, catch an acoustic band or just grab a book from the library and retreat into your tent for a quiet night in the middle of nowhere. There are tents on the ground, suspended from trees and floating on water.

Travel enthusiasts can choose from tents on the ground, suspended from trees (above) or floating on water.

Moonstone Hammock was founded in March 2016 by Rohit Dube, 27, Pratik Jain, 27, Megh Doshi, 28, Abhishek Dabholkar, 27 and Pradeep Chaudhary, 26, all bound by a passion of travelling.

“The idea of creating these trips is to let people experience a life far from chaos and close to nature, while giving them a chance to meet people and make storytellers out of travel enthusiasts,” says Dabholkar.