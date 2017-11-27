Smart card plan for Mumbai inches forward: MMRDA to float tenders in December

The long-awaited and much-delayed single ticketing system for the different modes of transport in Mumbai is finally seeing some progress, with the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) planning to float tenders for the project in December.

A senior official from MMRDA confirmed that the project report is almost ready, and that the project would go on the floor next month. “There will be different packages involved in the project, depending on the mode of transport. We are planning to implement the project in phases,” the official said.

The single-ticketing system is expected to integrate all of the city’s existing as well as proposed transportation corridors – the suburban railway network, BEST bus services, the Chembur-Wadala-Jacob Circle monorail, and the Metro network.

This will be the first project in the country that will allow commuters to use a smart card across multi-modal corridors, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is keen to get the project on track.

The MMRDA is likely to start its implementation with the Metro. Besides the existing line that connects Versova and Ghatkopar, the new lines are expected to link Colaba and Seepz, Dahisar to Andheri East and to Mankhurd, Lokhandwala to Kanjurmarg, Wadala to Thane, and Thane to Kalyan - the smart card will cover all these.

After the Metro, the smart card will be implemented for BEST buses and the rail network.

The planning authority is also planning to hold a competition to finalise the design for the smart card.