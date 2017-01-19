SNDT’s ‘dress code’ circular upsets college students

A circular released by the management of SNDT Women’s University which insists on ‘a formal dress code’ for students at the Churchgate campus has kicked up a storm across all college campuses. This circular follows a recent decision by St Xavier’s College at Dhobi Talao, which banned students from wearing ripped jeans on campus.

“We are grown up and responsible enough to know what is decent and what is not, so instead of imposing strict dress codes, we’d appreciate if the college doesn’t make a dress code compulsory on campus. We’ve seen too many restrictions in school and to be facing such rules in college too only ends up demotivating us,” said Khushali Bhansali, a third-year student of UPG College, Vile Parle.

While the circular, dated December 6, put up at the SNDT campus only mentions the need for students to wear decent and formal clothes to an education institute, it doesn’t mention exactly what type of clothes fall in this category.

The vice chancellor of the university, Shashikala Wanjari on Wednesday told HT that the circular was only reiterating a known fact, and not an assault on students’ ‘Right to Wear’. “As an education institute we are expecting our students to wear decent and formal clothes. By common sense we all know what is decent and formal in the context of a classroom. In no way was this circular released to infringe rights of students,” said Wanjari.