Soon, civic amenities in your area to be an app away

Within the next 15 days, you can find civic amenities such as underground pipelines network and nearby fire hydrants, sewage lines and land reservations on a mobile phone app.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to launch a digital map of civic amenities of 17 departments, including major ones like roads, fire, stormwater drains, building proposals and health, based on geographical information system.

When developers take up construction work, they will be notified about the existing pipeline network to avoid damages. In addition to this, the details of the distance till pipelines will be available, which will helpful during trenching of roads.

Civic officials said the system will help fire officials during emergencies as they can identify the nearest fire hydrants. “We will introduce a mobile app wherein all the data will be available. Officials will have the information about the entire ward and the present status of civic amenities. Most of the data has been mapped by officials in the ward and we will just add it to the system soon,” said an official.

The BMC plans to upload data on the ongoing road work in the second phase of the project. Under the plan, officials will be able to see the entire details of every property and its pending arrears in property taxes. Reservation of land under the development plan too can be seen.

A senior civic official said, “The earmarking of the land will be according to the development plan for 1991 and 2014. Ward officials will be able to identify illegal constructions in their ward through the app. They will have to keep updating the system after routine visits.”

The aim is to reduce the number of applications for queries under Right to Information act, as all data will be available on the system. An official said, “We are still deciding over the limit of access to data that will be given to the citizens. However, the app will bring down the number of RTI queries by 50-70%.”