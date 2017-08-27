Soon, get your garbage picked up at your doorstep if you live in these five Mumbai wards

In an effort to improve waste management in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to float tenders for the collection and disposal of dry waste. This means contractors will be appointed to collect waste door-to-door and dispose of it using their own means. The corporation will introduce a pilot project in five wards - A (Marine Drive, Fort), K/west (Andheri west), K/east (Andheri East), H/west (Bandra West) and H/east (Bandra East).

Until now, the BMC would collect dry waste, which NGOs would dispose of. However, the civic body has come under the scanner for not doing its duty efficiently.

The BMC is now on a mission to decentralise waste management and ensure that the waste reaching the city’s dumping grounds is minimum. It plans to reduce waste collection from 8,722 metric tonnes collected a day in January to 6,798 metric tonnes a day by September.

“If this method is successful, we will appoint contractors in all wards,” said a senior civic official.

To reduce the amount of garbage reaching the city’s dumps, the BMC also sent notices to bulk generators, asking them to start composting wet waste themselves. Until August 19, 5,463 such notices have been sent. The most notices sent to the L ward (Kurla) - 1,010. Bulk generators are establishments or societies that produce more than 100kg of wet waste a day or have a area of more than 20,000 sqm.