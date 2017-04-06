Soon, Mumbai’s suburban stations to get 100-plus escalators

Your daily commute at some more suburban stations in the city could become easier by the next year. Both Central Railway (CR)and Western Railway (WR) will install 102 new escalators at suburban stations. This includes 30 escalators funded by Western Coalfields Limited(WCFL) under its corporate social responsibility program.

Narendra Patil, chief public relations officer of CR said that the railways will install 60 new escalators on suburban stations, taking the number of escalators to 75. Of the remaining 35 escalators, CR will install 19, while Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation has funded the rest. He added that of the 25 escalators from WCFL, two each would be installed at CST, Byculla, Chembur, Badlapur, Panvel and Karjat stations. Of the remaining 13, one each will be installed at Chinchpokli, Parel, Matunga, Sion, Nahur, Mulund, Kalava, Mumbra, Diva Sewaree, Tilak Nagar and Kasara stations.

“Western Coalfields is funding 30 escalators for Mumbai suburban stations. Of those, 25 will be installed for CR and the rest for WR. The escalators will be in place by the end of the current financial year,” Patil said, adding that WCFL had already deposited the Rs30 crores with the CR for the escalators,” he said.

An amendment in the Company Act in 2013, mandates companies to use 2% of their net profit for its corporate social responsibility initiatives. Railway sources also see this as a classic example for government funding for infrastructure.

WR sources said that they had decided to install 42 escalators, which include 14 under corporate social responsibility programs.

Presently, CR has 15 and WR has 26 escalators on suburban stations. This has been a boon for commuters, especially senior citizens, pregnant women and differently abled persons,from jostling on crowded railway stations.

