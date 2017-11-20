Soon, Mumbai to get it’s own backwaters along Marve-Gorai coast

In an ambitious plan to develop tourism in Mumbai, the state education and guardian minister, Vinod Tawde, said that the Maharashtra government intends to develop the Marve-Manori-Gorai coastline along the lines of the backwaters of Kerala.

Tawde made the announcement at the foundation-laying ceremony for the construction of jetty at Marve for the Roll-on Roll-off (Ro-Ro) ferry services between Marve and Manori.

The Marve-Manori Ro-Ro service is expected to reduce the travelling time between the places along the routes drastically. “The 37-km distance, which has to normally be covered by road, takes over an hour. Once the ferry service is initiated, people cab travel to and from the places within 10 minutes,” said Atul Patne, CEO, Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB).

The MMB is planning the Ro-Ro service on four routes in the city— Borivli-Gorai, Bhayander-Vasai, Versova and Naringi in Virar to Kharwadashri-Tembhi Kodave in Palghar.

According to Patne, the MMB plans to start the service by May 2018, but it still needs a go-ahead from the Bombay high court (HC). Any construction within 50 meters of mangroves requires permission from the high court.

“We have received other permissions on the Manori-end. We still need the permission from the HC,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tawde added that a new tourist spot for Mumbaiites and tourists would also help in generating jobs for the locals in the area.

“Once dredging is done along the Manori-Gorai-Marve coast to remove the mud, it will benefit the locals. The travel time between these areas will reduce considerably by the use of water transport. A new tourist spot in the area will also provide employment,” Tawde said.