South Mumbai residents fear controlled blasting for Metro-3 will affect old buildings

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited’s (MMRC) plans to undertake controlled blasting at Cuffe Parade are giving sleepless nights to residents.

A letter issued by the Mumbai Police, a copy of which is with HT, to buildings on January 5 said controlled blasting will be undertaken on Prakash Pethe Marg in Cuffe Parade, between President Junction and Dhanpal Naka, by Siddhikumar infrastructure, a contractor appointed by the L&T-Shanghai Tunnel engineering. Residents have been asked to submit their written objections within four days of receiving the notice to Cuffe Parade police station.

The blasts will be done to construct a station on the fully underground Metro-3 corridor (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz).

Controlled blasting is undertaken for tunneling if the rock is very hard and abrasive and if the mechanised method of excavation takes longer. However, the exercise requires statutory permissions including a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the police. A senior official from the Cuffe Parade station said an NOC will be granted if there are not many objections.

Residents of Venus Society and Twin Star Jupiter Co-operative Housing Society have called for meetings to discuss the matter. A resident of the area said, “All the buildings in the lane are more than 45 years old. We are certainly fearing the consequences of the exercise. If the authority undertook soil testing before the works began, then why didn't they inform us about the blasting method before?”

The Cuffe Parade police station had issued a letter to the housing societies in December too. However, the January letter said they did not get any response from residents.

A spokesperson from the MMRC said, “Controlled blasting is required for hard rock excavation as it causes much lesser noise than mechanical rock breakers. We, at MMRC, would like to highlight that the controlled blasting is extremely safe and is being undertaken all over the world for rock breaking in urban conditions and is already being used on some of our sites in Mumbai."

Apart from Cuffe Parade, the MMRC also plans to undertake controlled blasting at Colaba, Azad Maidan, Andheri and Mahim.