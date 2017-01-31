SP MLA booked for cheating Mumbai cop of Rs 23 lakh on pretext of selling SRA room

A member of legislative assembly from Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh and his secretary were booked for allegedly cheating a Mumbai police officer of Rs22.90 lakh at the pretext of selling him an SRA room in Chakala, Andheri east.

According to the Juhu police, an FIR has been registered under IPC sections for cheating and forgery against MLA Subhash Pasi, his secretary Anju Almeida and two others for duping an assistant police inspector from Mumbai Police, who earlier served at the Juhu police station.

The police officer has alleged, in the FIR, that Pasi and Almeida lured him to buy a room in a slum pocket in Chakala which was to be redeveloped under the SRA scheme. Pasi is said to have posed as a builder who had undertaken multiple real estate projects. The complainant was allegedly told that if he pays them Rs25 lakh, they will buy him a room in the slums and in future he will get a house in a newly constructed building under the SRA scheme.

The complainant sold his own house and aggregated the money and paid it to the accused back in 2014 and 2015. To mislead the complainant, the accused also made forged documents on the letter head of a construction company which had undertaken the construction work under the SRA scheme.

However, a couple of years passed and the accused stopped communicating with the complainant. The complainant then found out that Pasi was only an agent and not builder as he had claimed earlier. Gradually, the complainant realised that he has been duped and gave a written complaint to Juhu police in June last year.

After running a preliminary inquiry the police ascertained that a FIR is made out and booked Pasi and Almeida. On the other hand when this correspondent contacted Pasi and Almeida, both denied the allegations terming them as false and malicious made by the officer to defame them.

Pasi said, “I never took the money from the officer, someone else did. But we have returned the money. In fact we have returned more money. I have no idea why he has filed the FIR.” Almeida said, “The officer is lying as we have given him his money back. In fact, we have returned him the money in presence of Juhu police.” A police source from Juhu said, “We have learnt that Pasi has taken more money from other officers and men in the police force. We are investigating to find out if this is true.”

