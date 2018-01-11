Spark in AC unit started fire that killed 4 in Marol, say fire officials

A short-circuit after a power cut in the area sparked off the fire that killed four people in a flat at Bhori colony in Marol on January 4, revealed investigations by the fire brigade department.

A senior fire official confirmed that sparks in the air-conditioner (AC) unit in the children’s bedroom resulted in flames that engulfed the room in a few minutes and the rest of the two-bedroom flat of the Kapasi family in Maimoon Manzil. The fire killed Abbas Kapasi’s wife, two children and his elderly father.

According to the official in charge of the investigation, the fire escalated rapidly because the 100-sqft bedroom was full of highly combustible material.

The official said, “The AC unit’s plastic cover caught fire from the sparks first. All the wooden furniture was new as the Kapasis had renovated their apartment about six months ago.” He added that the presence of flammable objects such as decorations in the flat and electronic appliances in the 700-sqft apartment allowed the fire to escalate within 5 minutes.

Relatives said that Abbas ran out to get help and the door shut behind him, locking the rest of the family inside.

Officials said, “He has submitted a statement saying that he managed to open the door with a spare key but no one could enter as the entire apartment was in flames.” All four, except one of Abbas’ daughter, who suffered 100% burns, died from inhaling the lethal gases. The police have registered the case as one of accidental death. Locals had complained of a 45-minute delay in the fire brigade’s response time in this case. Fire officials said the reason was that the nearest fire tenders were already attending a fire call elsewhere and roads leading to the building were inaccessible due to double parking.