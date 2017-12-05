Special cybercrime cells set up in all of Mumbai’s 93 police stations

To increase the conviction rate in cybercrime cases and reduce pendency, the Mumbai police have set up a special cell in each of the 93 police stations.

Each Cybercrime Investigation and Prevention Cell comprises three officers and three to four constables.

Until now, investigation of these cases was spearheaded by the cybercrime cell and the cyber police station located in Bandra-Kurla Complex.

Starting Monday, the selected batch of officers and constables for the newly-formed cell were trained on how to handle and investigate cybercrime cases. Sources believe that the step will decrease the workload on the cyber cell. The five-day training programme is conducted between 11am and 6 pm until Friday. The teams will be trained to handle online fraud, debit card/credit card cheating, online threat, sexual harassment on the internet, hacking etc. IT experts and legal experts are organising the training session.

The police commissioner’s office said, “A Cybercrime Investigation and Prevention Cell has been set up in each police station. This cell will have one inspector, two assistant inspectors or sub-inspectors and three to four constables.”

The training will also teach the selected group on how to handle these cases efficiently.

“If there is a webcam at the crime scene, it will be useful. It would help in assisting in investigation,” a trainer said while addressing officers and constables during the workshop in Dahisar.

Considering a huge number of revenge cases, each team will have women constables. If a woman’s social media account is hacked and sexually explicit images are used, women personnel will be able to speak to her so they she does not feel uncomfortable sharing sensitive information, said an inspector, part of the training programme.

Police stations will also be given a tablet loaded with various applications and softwares to help them in investigation.

A senior officer said a cybercrime nodal officer would overlook each region in the city and assist the investigation cell.

From now, each offence related to cybercrime at every police station will be investigated by the special cell. Officials are hopeful this will decrease the pendency of cybercrime cases.