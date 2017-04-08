Special investigation team will probe ‘irregularities’ in mid-day meals: Vinod Tawde

Maharashtra education minister Vinod Tawde on Friday said that a special investigation team (SIT) would be formed to investigate the allegations of irregularities in supply of nutritious food to poor students in past 10 years. The announcement was in the state Assembly.

Tawde was replying to the allegations that sub-standard food was being supplied to the poor students under the scheme and tenders were being allotted to particular contractors. The issue was raised by Shiv Sena legislator Prakash Abitkar and legislators demanded action against the guilty.

“The government will form a SIT to investigate the allegations,” Tawde said. He also said that the government has adopted an online tendering process for procuring material under the scheme. Thus allegations of allotting tender to a particular contractor cannot be true, he added.

Maharashtra State Marketing Federation and Maharashtra State Consumers Federation has had the responsibility for supplying food materials under the scheme so far.

