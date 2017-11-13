Speeding Mumbai biker dies after jumping signal and ramming into a car

A 17-year-old biker died in an accident and the pillion rider received seriously injuries after he jumped a signal in Bandra-Kurla Complex on Saturday.

The police said deceased Siraj Ahmed Shaikh and Atis Chudiwala, 18, were part of a group of bikers who were out on a joy ride to Bandra. The bikers were speeding and after two bikers, who were ahead of Shaikh, jumped a signal at Platina junction in BKC, Shaikh did that too. He soon dashed into a car, said the police. “Shaikh came at a very high speed after jumping the signal and dashed into the car,” said an official.

While the minor was a junior college student and a resident of Kurla, Chudiwala lives in Kalina and works in a call centre. The accident occurred around 9pm on Saturday after the bikers met in Kalina and decided to ride to Bandra. Shaikh was riding a Honda Activa, said the cops.

Complainant Arvind Yadav, 27, was driving towards Bandra from Kurla in his car when the Shaikh crashed his bike into his car. Police rushed to the accident spot, which is merely a km away from BKC police station, took the bikers to a hospital where Shaikh was declared dead on arrival. Chudiwala was admitted in Sion hospital and his condition is now serious, added the official. “While Shaikh sustained severe head and died on the spot, Chudiwala fell few feet away owing to the impact of the collision and received injuries to his head and other parts of the body,” added the official.

A case has been registered against Shaikh under section 304 (A) (causing death by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide), 279 (driving any vehicle, or riding, on any public way in a manner so rash or negligent as to endanger human life), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal ode along and section 184 (driving dangerously) of the Motor Vehicle Act 184.