Now spitting, urinating in public will cost you dear in Maharashtra

Urinating in the open or spitting at public places has now become an offence in Maharashtra. The state government has decided to fine citizens for urinating, spitting and littering at public places across cities in the state including Mumbai. For big cities such as Mumbai and Pune, the fine for spitting has been fixed at Rs150, for littering at Rs180 and for urinating at Rs200.

For smaller cities, the penalty for urinating or spitting will be Rs100 and Rs150 for littering.

The government has directed all the municipal corporations and councils to charge the penalties from citizens if they are found guilty of any of these violations.

The initiative is being spread across the state as part of the Swachh Maharashtra drive in which open defecation has already been curbed to a large extent by penalising people for violations.

The state urban development department issued a government resolution on December 30 authorising the urban local bodies to spot fine citizens for urinating, spitting and littering at public places.

The Mumbai civic body is already following a similar initiative for the past few years against spitting at public places by deploying marshals at various places.

Manisha Mhaiskar, principal secretary, urban development department (UDD), said they have asked the urban civic bodies to start implementing the orders immediately. “The decision has been taken as a step under the implementation of Swachh Maharashtra Abhiyan, being run as part of the Centre’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan,” Mhaiskar told HT.

A senior official from UDD said, “We want to change the mindset of the people. This can be done by awareness, clubbed with regulations. Thus, civic bodies have been asked to charge nominal fines from the offenders.”