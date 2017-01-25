Spurned lover and his friend arrested for stabbing Thane student to death over affair

A 21-year-old spurned lover and his friend were arrested for allegedly stabbing a 20-year-old SYBCom student to death at Manapada in Dombivli on Tuesday. The main accused, Vighnesh Sarakate, and his accomplice, Yogesh Santosh Jaiswal, 19, used a dagger and a knife to kill Pranay More of South Indian Association College.

Sarakate suspected that the victim was in a relationship with his former girlfriend, said the police.

“The student was attacked on his neck, stomach and chest. When he started bleeding, the attackers fled from the spot. With the help of a few students, he was taken to a private hospital in Dombivli. He succumbed to injuries during the treatment,” said S Raut, police inspector of Manpada police station.

Jaiswal is a vegetable vendor and Sarakate works in a private company, said the police

“After the college was over around noon, More was walking down his home. He was waylaid and cornered by the accused. An altercation ensued which culminated into the stabbing,” said an officer.

Two months ago, the girl broke up with Sarakate owing to a family issue, the officer said, adding, “He, however, would stalk her.” A couple of months ago, Sarakate threatened More with dire consequences if he didn’t stay away from her. “The girl and More were good friends. We have taken the statement of a teenage witness,” said Raut.

The accused have been booked under murder charges. The police have recovered the weapons.

READ

Class 12 boy stabbed to death during student clash in Haryana