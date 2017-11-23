Staff response gets 8 on 10 during ‘crash landing’ at Mumbai aerodrome

A crash landing emergency mock drill was conducted at Juhu aerodrome on Wednesday, wherein a fixed wing five-seater aircraft was assumed to have crash landed at the aerodrome. Experts gave the handling of situation 8 on 10, based on all the stakeholders’ performance. However, senior officials from the state fire department suggested that the airport authority should have more jeeps to follow vehicles to the spot during an emergency and to allow the use of a closed gate for medical purpose.

During the drill, the pilot in command alerted the Juhu Air Traffic Control (ATC) at 3.23pm after which the Airports Authority of India (AAI) fire department and medical team swung into action. One passenger was assumed to be dead while four others were injured and rushed to the nearest hospital after giving first aid on the spot.

State fire department, along with ambulances from Cooper and Nanavati hospitals, also rushed to the spot (end of runway 08). Police officers from Juhu, Santacruz and DN Nagar, along with Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials, participated in the drill.

A review meeting including ATC , ONGC and officials from state disaster management was conducted after the exercise. The drill ended at 4pm. During this time, flight operations were conducted using the secondary runway.

Mihir Bhagwati, president of Bombay Flying Club and chief flight inspector for DGCA, said, “There has been improvements in response time as compared to last year’s drill. As far as general civil aviation airport is concerned,the exercise shows that juhu airport is at par with the international standards.”

A DGCA official said, “We found the exercise to be successful and surprisingly way ahead of the expected time of response. As per standard operating procedure, medical help should reach the passengers within 90 seconds. But it was just 20 seconds during this exercise, which is commendable.”

Sources said the AAI officials should open the second gate, which is allegedly shut due to lack of manpower. A senior official said, “The airport is equipped with good manpower since Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) has taken over the security.”

Juhu airport director MK Bimal said all the teams had performed well and they will implement steps to improve in case of any suggestions by DGCA.