Stalker in Mumbai stabs 14-year-old minor, nabbed

A 23-year-old stalker was arrested on Thursday for stabbing a 14-year-old girl in Bhayander.

The Class 9 student was walking to school with her mother on Wednesday, when the stalker – Vinod Kumar Kashyap who was waiting near Jaisal Park subway — stabbed her in the back and fled. He was remanded in police custody. The minor is out of danger now. Kashyap, who worked at a steel buffing unit in Bhayander , had been stalking the minor since 2015. Her mother had warned him to stay away from her daughter, said inspector Rajendra Kamble, of Bhayander police station.

Since then, she would escort her daughter while going to school and returning from there. But Kashyap continued to stalk the girl. “We have registered the case under Indian Penal Code section 307(attempt to murder) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) 2012,” said the police.