Staring at 35% backlog, Mumbai University out to probe what ails assessment

Two and a half months after exams began in November 2017, the University of Mumbai (MU) is still staring at a backlog of almost 35% papers that are yet to be assessed. University officials have formed teams of experts to visit all Centralised Assessment Process (CAP) centres to find out the reasons behind the delay, even as they said that more than 100 results will be announced within the next one week.

Termed as CAP Monitoring Committees, the university has put together 12 different teams of experts to cover CAP centres in 12 zones. “We basically interact with teachers and try to find out if they are facing any software errors or other problems affecting assessment work. As of now, most teachers have only complained about lack of time since they are busy with regular lectures as well as assessment,” said an official who is part of the monitoring committees.

After receiving several complaints about errors from teachers across the city, the university in December had called for a training session of all information technology (IT) coordinators of the 282 CAP centres. “Most problems mentioned by teachers could be resolved so we decided to train all IT coordinators first. So when teachers have any errors they can directly get in touch with the CAP centre coordinator and get it solved,” said Arjun Ghatule, acting director, board of examination and evaluation, MU.

As of now, 12.8 lakh answer booklets are ready for assessment, out of which 8.3 lakh papers have been assessed. The total number of answer booklets ready for assessment will reach 14 lakh in a couple of weeks as exams are still going on in the law and commerce faculties. “Almost 66% of paper assessment is over, and the biggest backlog is in the commerce section. We hope to finish assessment of the remaining papers in the next couple of weeks, and also announce more results within one week,” added Ghatule.

Experts have time and again shared their concern about the online assessment system, especially since most university-affiliated colleges are still not tech-savvy. “Instead of implementing this project in a phased manner, the university insisted on complete implementation, which was the first mistake. To make matters worse, when they had the chance to change this system in the current semester, they voted against phased implementation and therefore, the problem still persists,” said Padma Deshmukh, former controller of examinations, MU. Deshmukh added that the university first needs to ensure that all affiliated colleges are well-versed with technology for error-free implementation of such projects.