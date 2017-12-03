State Congress supports Rahul Gandhi’s nomination for party chief post

Key state and city Congress leaders signed as proposers to the candidature of vice-president Rahul Gandhi, who is likely to be the only nominee for the post of party president.

The move comes after Pune-based former party secretary Shehzad Poonawalla called the election process rigged.

Rahul Gandhi is expected to the file his nomination for the post of party president on Monday, the last day as notified in election process. Ten proposers are required to support the candidature.

State unit handed over the forms signed by 34 leaders, including former chief ministers Ashok Chavan, Sushilkumar Shinde, former minister Patangrao Kadam, Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, Harshavardhan Patil to returning officer Mahesh Joshi on Sunday. Twenty city leaders, including its unit president Sanjay Nirupam, former union leaders Gurudas Kamat, Milind Deora, former MPs Priya Dutt and Eknath Gaikwad had proposed the name by handing over the forms to Joshi on Saturday. “As a gesture of support towards the candidature of our leader we have sent forms with the signature of 10 leaders on each of them as proposers,” said a senior party leader.