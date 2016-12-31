State finds 7 loopholes in transplant seeker’s case

A final review meeting to decide on granting approval to a Delhi-based bureaucrat seeking permission for her house help’s husband to donate a kidney to her, was held on Friday. The State Authorisation Committee (SAC) reviewing the matter stated that there are seven loopholes in the case, which have been recorded in the form of an interview between the donor and the recipient. This has been submitted to the state medical education ministry.

Dr Pravin Shingare, head of the SAC, said the bureaucrat’s appeal was rejected twice. “The committee conducted an interview of the donor, the recipient and their immediate family members. The appeal was rejected as the committee failed to find ‘love and affection’ between them.”

BJP leader, Shaina NC, who had sought chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’s intervention in the matter, said the bureaucrat’s family doesn’t have a typical employer-employee relationship with the donor. “They have known the house help and his wife long enough. They are like family to them,” Shaina told HT.

The organ donation policy states that the donor needs to be the recipient’s blood relative, a provision that is meant to curb organ trade. However, in rare cases such as these, the SAC assesses the bond between the donor and the beneficiary.

SAC officials said the donor was questioned about the bureaucrat’s absence at his wedding. He responded, “Yeh bade log hai, hamare shaadi mai kyun ayenge? [Why would these affluent people come to our wedding?], said a SAC member requesting anonymity. Members added that the name of the donor’s wife is different on her marriage certificate and proof of identity.

