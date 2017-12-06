Stay alert! Thief steals purse with gold worth Rs12 lakh from wedding in Mumbai

An unidentified thief managed to sneak into a lavish wedding being held at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and steal a purse containing gold valuables worth Rs12 lakh, including the bride’s mangalsutra, in Bandra (East) on December 3.

The complaint was registered by prominent city businessman Prakash Patel, 31.

This is the fourth such incident taking place in a month, and the possibility of one gang being behind it has not been ruled out, said police.

According to the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) police, the complainant approached them on December 4, alleging gold ornaments kept in a blue purse worth Rs12 lakh were stolen by an unidentified person.

As per the FIR, Patel’s younger brother Sandeep was getting married, and all the gold ornaments belonging to the bride, including her mangalsutra, were kept in the purse.

A friend of Sandeep’s gave the purse to Patel’s mother-in-law, who was seated on a sofa in front of the stage. After some time, they realised that the purse was missing. After ascertaining that a theft had taken place, the family approached the local police and filed a complaint.

An FIR was registered under section 379 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for theft against unknown persons. A police official from the BKC police station said, “We are checking CCTV cameras in the vicinity and also going through footage from the cameraman at the wedding. As of now, we do not have any leads in the case,”

“In the past, there have been instances in Mumbai where well-dressed minors and children used to steal gifts from wedding halls, at the behest of their parents. We are also probing that angle,” added the police official.