Passengers to pay Rs 30 for earphones on Mumbai-Goa Tejas Express

If you’re travelling by the Mumbai-Goa Tejas Express anytime soon, don’t forget to carry your own earphones if you want to watch movies or listen to music on the infotainment screen. Or else, you will have to shell out Rs30 for a pair that you will be allowed to then take home.

The railway’s move to charge passengers for earphones comes after several pairs went missing or were found damaged during the train’s first few trips.

A spokesperson from the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), an undertaking of Indian Railway that maintains the train, said this proposal was being considered. Sources said it is likely to be implemented by June 19.

Initially, the railways had provided passengers with high-quality earphones. However, more than 330 went missing in the first few weeks.

IRCTC then replaced these with cheaper ones, which cost each Rs30 each. When these also started going missing, the corporation started thinking of charging passengers. The move will also reduce the workload of on-board staffers who distribute the earphones, then collect them at the end of the journey.