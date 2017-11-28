Stray dog enters women’s train compartment; GRP, RPF thrash it thrice in 5 hrs

A stray dog, which accidentally boarded a ladies compartment, was allegedly beaten up by Railway Police Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel from Western Railways (WR) thrice during its five hour journey on Tuesday. Animal activists and veterinarians, who rescued the dog in the evening from Bhayander station, said the canine was bleeding from the mouth, private parts and sustained grievous injuries.

Despite repeated attempts none of the spokespersons — RPF and GRP — were available for comment.

Pet lover, Ana Bhutani, who travelled with the dog from 11am to 4.30pm said the officials thrashed the dog with lathis instead of calling a professional veterinarian or animal activist to rescue it.

“I was on my way to Andheri around 11pm when I noticed a dog crying loudly at platform number four. The Virar-bound train had stopped at the platform and four RPF constables were hitting the dog with lathis to make him leave the ladies compartment,” said Bhutani.

She added that she requested the officials to not hit the dog and boarded the train to rescue the canine. “The train then stopped at Borivli and the dog was beaten up again. The dog was scared and hid beneath the bench, refusing to leave,” said Bhutani.

After several failed attempt to rescue the dog, Bhutani travelled with it to Virar and back to Churchgate hoping that it might come out. “I tried giving it food and water, but it refused to eat or drink. I knew if I leave the train, the constables would kill it. So I decided to stay,” Bhutani said.

At Churchgate, the same train was rescheduled for Bhayander. A co-passenger called Omkar Rane, an animal activist from Dahisar.

“I got a call while the train was at Dadar and I asked people give the animal its space. Considering the beating it was subjected to, there was a chance that the dog biting the one trying to rescue it or cause an untoward incident,” said Rane, who reached Bhayander station with his mobile animal rescue van at 4.30pm.

Rane added that the dog has sustained multiple injuries and had to be treated immediately. “We have kept it at a foster home for now because we don’t know its territory. Looking at the injuries, it was completely inappropriate of the railway staff to opt for such violent approach towards the animal rather than calling a professional for help,” Rane said.