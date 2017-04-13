Strike a pose, take a selfie at CST today as BMC unveils ₹79-lakh viewing gallery

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray are all set to unveil the Rs79-lakh viewing gallery in front of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) station on Thursday at 4 pm.

The iconic CST building is one of the most photographed heritage structures in the city. On realising that people would stand on the road to click pictures of the building, senior civic officials came up with the idea to build a gallery, from where people could safely click photographs of the BMC building, CST station and Capitol Cinema. Tenders for the project were issued in September 2016.

“One of the significant features of the gallery is that its tiles are made from stones that were especially brought from Jaisalmer,” said Kiran Dighavkar, ward officer, A ward.

The BMC ensured that the colour of the stones was similar to the stones used to construct the BMC and CST buildings.

The gallery has a glass facade over its railings. A pedestrian subway passes underneath it.

Read

BMC chief approves facelift for SoBo to attract tourists