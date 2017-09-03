Struck by lightning in Maharashtra? You can get higher compensation soon

Struck by lightning? You can soon claim compensation of up to Rs2 lakh.

More than 100 people die after being struck by lightning in Maharashtra every year, especially during the monsoon.

Now, the state government has decided to classify lightning as a disaster and increase the compensation given to victims and their families. The proposal was approved at a recent meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority, headed by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis

The move came after the Centre directed the state governments to allocate 10% of their disaster relief funds towards state-specific disasters. Maharashtra currently suffers from droughts, earthquakes, cyclones, pest attacks and flooding.

“Currently, we pay about Rs1.5 lakh as ex-gratia to the families of those killed by lighting. However, once lighting is declared a disaster, we will be able to increase this amount to Rs4 lakh in case of deaths and up to Rs2 lakh for those injured,” said Rajiv Nivatkar, director, state’s disaster management unit.

The state government is expected to issue a government resolution next week.

In Maharashtra, more people are killed by lightning than floods. Most of those killed are farmers. “We have been issuing guidelines to farmers as part of our mitigation measures. We have advised them to take precautions during the monsoon. We also set up lightning arresters in rural areas, but the death toll is still high,” said an official from the relief and rehabilitation department.