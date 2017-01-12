Students to get learner’s driving licence in Mumbai colleges

A few hours before the civic body polls were announced on Wednesday, transport minister Divakar Raote made a populist announcement about issuing learning licences in colleges.

All students will be issued two- and four-wheeler learning licences in their colleges, according to Raote. The decision will be first implemented at Kirti College in Dadar starting January 16.

According to a press statement issued by the transport department, college students interact with a government agency for the first time in their life while getting a learning licence.

As they contact corrupt agents, it leads to a misconception that all government agencies are corrupt, the statement reads. Therefore the state is aiming at doing away with that misconception with this decision.

The decision has been taken while the department switches to an upgraded SARATHI 4.0 system, developed by the National Informatics Centre and already in place at four RTOs, including the Wadala RTO in Mumbai. The web-based system, which will allow people to fill an online form, make online payments and upload documents, is expected to end the role of agents and curb corruption.

Although Raote said the licence tests will be conducted in the presence of RTO officals, the decision has not gone down well with officials. Many of them feels the populist move will also increase the load on the short staffed RTOs, further affecting the service rendered to general public at their offices.

Earlier, the department had authorised Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) for training drivers by issuing them learning licences, according to RTO officials. The move failed to kick start owing to a lukewarm response. Several RTO officials see the same result for the department’s latest move.

“If the department wants to give hassle free licence to the students, it can keep a few hours time slots reserved for them at RTOs,” he said.

Barring the Western India Automobile Association’s Churchgate office, all learning licences are issued by RTOs, although online appointment system, currently.