Supercomputer Pratyush HPC to boost India’s rankings, forecast weather faster

The country is set to join the league of the world’s most powerful supercomputers on Monday, with the Pratyush High Performance Computing (HPC) system that will generate weather and climate forecasts in just one hour.

The Pratyush HPC system will be housed at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, which is under the ministry of earth sciences (MoES), and at the Noida-based National Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasting (NCMRWF) within a few weeks. “This supercomputer is five times more effective than the existing ones,” said Suryachandra A Rao, project director of Pratyush HPC. HPC systems housed at MoES institutes rose from 40 teraflops in 2008 to one petaflop in 2014. One petaflop denotes 1,000 trillion operations per second. Flop stands for floating-point operations per second.

Presently, the MoES HPC system occupies the 368th position in the list by Top500 that ranks the fastest 500 computers in the world. The computational capacity of the Pratyush HPC at Pune will be 4 petaflops, and 2.8 petaflops at Noida. With the Rs450-crore project’s total computational capacity at 6.8 petaflops, India will be among the top 30 fastest computers in the Top500 list. As for using supercomputers for weather and climate information, India will occupy the fourth place after Japan, UK and USA. The Pratyush HPC will improve weather forecasts and extended range forecasts. It will also predict cyclones and tsunami accurately, with more lead time. Scientists said it will help those dependent on agriculture, hydrology and power sectors. “This is a big achievement and a proud moment for India,” said Rao.