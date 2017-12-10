Surprise! Union minister Piyush Goyal inspects Churchgate station, CSMT without warning

Union railway minister Piyush Goyal stunned railway officers by paying a surprise visit to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Churchgate stations late on Friday.

Following this, he met senior officials of the central and western railway on Saturday evening to discuss his observations.

In the absence of any security personnel or senior railway officials, Goyal visited the stations with his wife, Seema, between 11.30 pm and 12.30 am, directing officers to increase security at both.

Wearing a red t-shirt and khakis, Goyal first drove his personal car to Churchgate station, which he inspected. He headed to the station master’s cabin on first floor and questioned him about the dire condition of the station’s buffers — used to prevent trains from speeding past the end of the tracks. Goyal said he would take up the issue with senior railway officials. He told the station master he had observed people sleeping inside the station premises at night, saying there was a need to beef up security. Seema entered the ladies compartment of a train to check if police personnel were stationed inside.

Goyal then drove to CSMT and looked at the stations where long-distance trains halt. Railway officials said they recognised him and made arrangements for his security, which he politely refused. Goyal inspected the platforms and the waiting hall for long-distance commuters. He then moved towards the suburban station area, where he inspected the toilets and the waiting hall.

Goyal allegedly planned to visit a few other stations, but did not. “Officers have become more alert following the surprise inspection. We will increase security at the stations and outside them. We expect Goyal to inspect other stations soon,” said a senior railway officer.