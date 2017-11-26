Swachh Bharat Abhiyan: Social media to help BMC make clean sweep this year

After being ranked below Navi Mumbai and Pune in the cleanliness (Swachhata) survey for 2016, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to get an agency to market its work on social media to improve its chances in the survey to be held in January.

Launched in 2014, the Swachh Bharat campaign aims to make India clean and open-defecation free by 2019, the 150th birth anniversary year of Mahatma Gandhi. Last year, Mumbai stood 29th in the Swachchha Survekshan app survey, a drop of 19 ranks from 2015. Four hundred and thirty-four cities across the country had participated in the survey. Of the 2,000 points, 150 points are reserved for use of mobile application. Cities were evaluated on five parameters – waste collection, solid-waste management, construction of toilets, sanitation strategies and behaviour change communication. The civic bodies were also rated on their promptness to act on complaints received through the app.

The mobile app was created by Janaagraha, a non-government organisation, for the Centre.

The mobile app data revealed that Mumbai had 9,252 users, against 18,246 in Navi Mumbai and 11,674 from Pune. It also highlighted the city received 31% negative feedback against Navi Mumbai’s 7.4%, an area the BMC needs to pay attention to. “Our aim is to get people involved in the process, even if the feedback is negative. We have decided to appoint an agency to promote our work and get people’s response,” said Vijay Singhal, additional municipal commissioner, solid waste management department, adding that the agency will use various strategies to promote the cause and help increase their reach.

The BMC has also started a campaign on Twitter asking people to vote. The civic body will conduct a competition for the cleanest ward and also reach out to people at public toilets.

Last year, of the 1.2-crore Mumbai residents, only 5,000 had participated in the survey. The BMC aims to boost the number of respondents.