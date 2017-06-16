Swine flu on the rise in Mumbai, 11 deaths this year

The number of deaths from swine flu in Mumbai has risen to 11 this year. Three people were killed by the H1N1 virus between June 7 and 13. Doctors said that it was crucial to start treatment early if one shows symptoms of H1N1 infection.

There have been 211 cases of swine flu reported so far this year, compared to just two cases last year. No swine flu deaths were reported in the city in all of 2016.

On June 7, a 63 year- old man from Andheri (East) with a history of diabetes died at a civic hospital after contracting the H1N1 virus. He had developed a fever, cold and cough three days before he was hospitalised.

Another patient, a 74-year-old man from Jogeshwari, died at a hospital on June 13. He had hypertension and was also undergoing treatment for Parkinson’s, a neurological disorder.

A 75- year-old woman from Andheri (West) also died of swine flu on June 13. She also had a history of diabetes and heart trouble.

Doctors said that the elderly, children and people with diabetes, hypertension and HIV were at high risk and must start treatment within two days of showing the first symptoms.

“ If the infection is diagnosed early, it is relatively easier to treat. People must avoid self-medication as it shares many symptoms with common flu,” said Dr Om Srivastava, an infectious disease specialist.

He added that of late, he had seen many cases of patients with dengue or hepatitis A along with swine flu.

The civic body’s data shows that 128 patients were treated for symptoms of dengue between January 15 and June 15.

“Of the 11 people who have died this year, four were not from Mumbai, but were treated in the city,” said a civic official.

Doctors at civic hospitals have vaccinated 1,690 pregnant women, who are also at high risk of contracting swine flu.

Meanwhile, 1,351 cases of swine flu and 240 deaths have been reported in the state this year.

Most of those who died were from Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar, said officials from the state’s health department.