Take a virtual tour of Mumbai’s heritage CSMT and Delhi’s National Rail Museum soon

You will be able to take a virtual tour of Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), a UNESCO heritage site, the National Rail Museum in New Delhi and the Kalka-Shimla rail line soon.

The Indian Railways have partnered with Google to develop a software to showcase the scenic beauty and historical heritage of the railways. The software will be available on social media next year. The railways also plan to launch a mobile application.

The second phase of the project will cover the heritage Neral-Matheran rail route, near Mumbai. “A virtual tour will be a treat for people as they will be able to see the historical railway heritage along with the scenic beauty of the place,” said Subrata Nath, executive director, heritage, Indian Railways.

On Thursday, the railways put up Google video installations at CSMT. The installations have videos showcasing India’s monuments, such as the Red Fort, Ajanta Caves and Taj Mahal’s Minar in a 360-degree view. In the next phase, such installations will be put up at major railway termini across the country.

Ben Gomes, vice-president at Google, said: “We hope everyone who travels from CSMT will get to see something new and interesting about India’s rich, diverse, and fascinating cultural heritage. We are proud to partner with the Indian Railways and use the power of technology to bring the arts and artefacts to India’s most active and historic stations.”