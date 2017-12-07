Taking Sion-Panvel highway? Beware, speeding tanker crushed BARC scientist, spouse to death

A scientific officer working with the Bhabha Atomic Research Center and her husband were crushed by a speeding milk tanker on the Sion-Panvel highway around 8.48 am on Wednesday.

Police said Ashwini Dixit,43, has an MTech degree, while her husband Rajneesh, 47, is a businessman.

The couple was heading towards Sion on a bike, when a six-wheeler milk tempo knocked them down near Ganesh hotel. Police said Rajneesh was dropping Ashwini to work when the accident occurred.

“They left their house in Nehru Nagar, Kurla, and were on their way to BARC when they were hit,” said Sashikant Mane, senior inspector, Govandi police station.The impact was such that the couple fell on the road, following which they were mowed down by the tanker.

They sustained grievous injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them dead before arrival. Police said it is likely that the couple died on the spot, owing to severe head injuries.

The accused, Yogesh Bilhare, 34, is a resident of Navi Mumbai, said officials.

He was arrested and a case registered against him under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and section 184 (driving dangerously) of The Motor Vehicles Act.

The police said they have found a witness. “A biker, who riding behind the tanker, saw what happened,” said Mane.The couple has a 19-year-old son, who is studying engineering.

A spate of accidents and near misses have spooked motorists plying on the Sion-Panvel highway, an important link between the city, neighbouring Navi Mumbai and Pune.

Police said motorists driving at a high speeds lose control when they suddenly spot a vehicle in front of them or when a two-wheeler veers too close.

The recent death of veteran cyclist Ashok Khale, 64, who was knocked down by a car on the highway had raised concerns over the safety measures on the road.

The award-winning cyclist died after being hospitalised for a week since a suspected hit-and-run accident in Mankhurd on November 5.

A 25-year-old man, who had taken him to the hospital, was arrested after he confessed that he had caused the crash.