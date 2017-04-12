Teach people how to ride two-wheelers before sale, RTO asks vehicle dealers in Mumbai

A Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Mumbai has written to two-wheeler dealers asking them to start training their customers before selling them vehicles.

The step has been taken to curb the growing number of road accidents involving two-wheelers .

Speaking at the Global Road Safety workshop for journalists organised by Bloomberg Philanthropy Initiative, Sanjay Sasane, deputy RTO of Wadala, revealed the plan.

He said transport authorities have also taken steps like providing road safety training to school teachers and conducting driving tests on scientific test tracks.

“We have written to two-wheeler manufactures and dealers, asking them to get in touch with driving schools and train people before handing them their vehicles,” said Sasane.

While many Mumbaiites use mass transport like suburban trains and BEST buses, over te past decade, more citizens are buying two-wheelers to commute. Hence, Mumbai has seen exponential growth in purchase of two-wheelers, which comprise about 17 lakh of city’s 27 lakh vehicles .

According to an RTO source, Mumbaiites prefer two-wheelers for commutes as those are easy to maneuver on congested roads. However, but they are also more risky and prone to accidents.

The traffic police data suggests that of the total accidents in 2015, a large proportion (28.8%) involved two-wheelers .

During the workshop, Nalin Sinha, India Coordinator for Global Health Advocacy Incubator, said that of the 1.48 lakh road accidents deaths in India, 43,548 involved two-wheelers.

