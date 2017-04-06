Teak furniture for BMC schools: BJP, Oppn reject proposal favoured by Shiv Sena

For the first time since the recently concluded civic polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Opposition parties — Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Samajwadi Party — came together to reject a proposal that ruling party Shiv Sena was in favour of.

The proposal, which sought to allot Rs2.24 crore for municipal schools to purchase 2,438 chairs and 1,116 tables made of teakwood, was presented to the standing committee. While the tables are worth Rs1.16 crore, the chairs cost Rs1.07 crore.

Sitting on wooden chairs themselves in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) standing committee hall, the corporators rejected the proposal on Wednesday, stating that the civic body should be environmentally friendly and provide schools with steel or plastic furniture.

“On one hand, we are teaching children that cutting trees is harmful to the environment. On the other hand, we are buying wooden chairs,” said Manoj Kotak, BJP group leader.

“Last year, we had passed a proposal to buy modular furniture for offices and eco-friendly benches for schools. Why can’t the administration follow suit?” asked Kotak.

Shiv Sena councillors on Wednesday said they wanted the proposal to be passed quickly as the academic year was approaching.

“If corporators want eco-friendly furniture, they can ask the administration to take note. By rejecting this proposal, we are sending it back to the table to be revised when schools start in June,” said Shiv Sena corporator Mangesh Satamkar.

BMC officials said the teak furniture was meant for teachers in various schools.

“We selected teak wood as it is sturdy, durable and also more economical. We did a market survey to arrive at an estimation,” Pallavi Darade, additional municipal commissioner said at the meeting.

The allies-turned-foes, the BJP and the Shiv Sena, have had several heated debates over proposals presented by the administration.

The BJP secured 82 seats in the recently held BMC elections, but decided not to contest the posts of chairman in any of the statutory committees or sit in opposition. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said the BJP will act as the city’s watchdogs.

The BJP has 10 committee members — on par with the Shiv Sena — compared to four committee members in the last term.

Sources said the debates between the two parties will only intensify, resulting in a delay in many proposals being passed.

