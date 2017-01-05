Techical snag hits CR services again, delaying trains by 20 mins

Suburban commuters on Central main line faced inconvenience during morning peak hours on Thursday after a technical snag hit a CST- bound slow train from Thane. The train (Thane-20) had stopped at Vikhroli station for nearly 45 minutes.

The problem which started around 6.30am, affected the services with commuters claiming that trains were running at least 20 minutes late. They even said that no announcements in the train left most of them clueless.

Central Railway (CR) authorities informed that CST-bound services on the slow line resumed after the snag-hit train left Vikhroli at 7.16am. During this time, all slow trains were diverted on the fast line between Mulund and Mantunga.

Also read: Angry commuters block tracks at Titwala; CR services delayed by 30 mins