 Teddy bear stands guard over broken manhole cover in Bhayander
Jan 23, 2017-Monday
Teddy bear stands guard over broken manhole cover in Bhayander

mumbai Updated: Jan 23, 2017 17:25 IST
Hindustan Times
The teddy bear over the manhole near Mandli pond.(Azim Tamboli)

A sweeper from the Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC) came up with a novel way to cover a cracked manhole cover in the middle of one of the city’s roads - putting a huge red teddy bear over it.

The sweeper, who placed the bear over the manhole near Mandli pond a few weeks ago, said his intention was to alert motorists and avert accidents.

Sources said cracks surfaced on the manhole cover two months earlier, owing to shoddy construction. However, repairs are yet to be initiated.

The MBMC commissioner was unavailable for comment.

Past incidents

Recently, a truck overturned when few slabs cracked constructed over a nullah cracked.There were no casualties. Earlier this month, a buffalo was trapped inside an open manhole. The fire brigade rescued it a few hours later.

