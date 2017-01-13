College student arrested for rape of minor friend in Matheran

A first year college student from Dombivli was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl at Matheran on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old accused was arrested on Wednesday after a case was lodged with the Manapada police station. He is a resident of Manpada in Dombivli.

On Tuesday, the victim — a 14-year-old studying in Class 9 was asked by the youth, who was apparently her friend, to go along with him for a trip to Matheran. The girl told her parents that she was going to Nashik but went to Matheran instead along with the accused.

Inspector S Raut said, “After reaching Matheran, the accused wanted to rest in a hotel and as soon as they got into a room, the youth threatened to kill the girl and allegedly raped her.”

The incident came to light late on Tuesday when the survivor contacted her parents and filed an FIR against the accused. He was arrested, produced in court and remanded in police custody.

An officer said, “We have sent the survivor and the accused for a medical test and are waiting for the report.”

