Teesta Setalvad, husband granted bail in FCRA case

Social activist Teesta Setalvad and her husband Javed Anand were granted bail by the special CBI magistrate court on Friday. The couple along with the other accused were summoned by the court after CBI filed chargesheet in the case.

The central agency had in last week of December 2016 filed a chargesheet running into around 23,000 pages against five accused including Setalvad, Anand their company Sabrang communications and publishing pvt ltd and also employees of Ford foundation from where the company received funds. The accused have been booked for violation of foreign funding laws.

The magistrate court had taken cognisance of it and issued summons to all the accused. Accordingly all the accused appeared before the court and surrendered as part of the legal procedure. The court later granted bail to all the accused on the surety of Rs 20,000. The accused were later given the copy of the chargesheet filed by the agency.

However, as part of the condition the court told the accused that they cannot leave the country without court’s permission. Further, the court said the accused however can leave the city but will have to inform the agency in prior.

READ MORE

Govt cannot cite FCRA to stifle individuals, associations: HC

Teesta Setalvad spreading disharmony, generating ill will: HRD panel