Tejas Express gets safer, body of teen who fell off local train found: Top 5 stories from Mumbai

While travelling by the Tejas Express is set to get safer, police found the body of a teenager from Vikhroli a week after he fell off a local train trying to flick the cap of a railway worker, proving that such stunts are unsafe.

Meanwhile, police sought actor Ajay Devgan’s help to make a video warning people of how cybercriminals operate. Another actor, Anjali Shrivastava, 29, was found hanging at her home in Juhu today.

1. Mumbai police takes Singham’s help to protect you from credit or debit card frauds

The Mumbai police wants to do everything possible to protect you from cyberfraudsters. And this time, it has taken help from actor Ajay Devgan, also known for his reel portrayal of an honest police officer Bajirao Singham, to give awareness tips to citizens through a video.

2. 1993 Mumbai blasts case: Arguments on quantum of sentence for 6 convicts to continue on Tue

The arguments on the quantum of sentence for six people convicted in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case will continue on Tuesday.

3. Mumbai-Goa Tejas Express gets new diesel engine, becomes faster and safer

Flagged off four weeks ago, the first high-speed luxury premium train Tejas express will be run on a new powerful diesel engine from Monday.

4. Mumbai teen falls off train while trying to flick railway worker’s cap, body found a week later

Almost a week after a teenager from Vikhroli, Ganesh Ingole, died after falling off a local train near Kalwa in Thane, the police found his body on Saturday.

5. Bhojpuri actor found dead at Mumbai home

Bhojpuri actor Anjali Shrivastava, 29, was found hanging at her home in Juhu in Andheri West on Monday morning.