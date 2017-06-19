 Tejas on rail, Shivshahi on road: All you need to know about comfy Mumbai-Ratnagiri commute | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
Tejas on rail, Shivshahi on road: All you need to know about comfy Mumbai-Ratnagiri commute

Mumbai city news:MSRTC introduced 500 new AC buses, under brand name “Shivshahi” on Mumbai-Ratnagiri and Pune-Latur routes.

mumbai Updated: Jun 19, 2017 14:12 IST
HT Correspondent
Mumbai city news
The Shivshahi bus.(File)

To ensure affordable and comfortable ride to the passengers on intercity routes, MSRTC introduced new AC buses, under brand name Shivshahi on Mumbai-Ratnagiri and Pune-Latur routes.

Just like Tejas, the travel on this AC bus too is super-comfy

Features

45 pushback seats

LCD screen

WiFi

Reading light

Mobile and laptop chargers

Route

Mumbai-Ratnagiri

Pune-Latur

Starting point

Mumbai-Ratnagiri: Mumbai Central (Stops: Dadar, Kurla, Nehru Nagar, Panvel, Ramwadi, Mangaon, Mahad, Chiplun, Sangameshwar)

Pune-Latur: Shivaji Nagar, Pune

Duration

Starting from Mumbai: 9.45 pm (Reach Ratnagiri at 7am)

Starting from Ratnagiri: 10am (Reaching Mumbai: 7am)

Starting from Pune: 8am (to reach Latur at 4pm)

Starting from Latur: 11pm (to reach Pune at 6am)

Fare

Mumbai-Ratnagiri: Rs556

Mumbai-Sangameshwar: Rs483

Mumbai-Chiplun: Rs420

Pune-Latur: Rs508

Online booking

You can book your tickets, here

