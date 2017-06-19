Tejas on rail, Shivshahi on road: All you need to know about comfy Mumbai-Ratnagiri commute

To ensure affordable and comfortable ride to the passengers on intercity routes, MSRTC introduced new AC buses, under brand name Shivshahi on Mumbai-Ratnagiri and Pune-Latur routes.

Just like Tejas, the travel on this AC bus too is super-comfy

Features

45 pushback seats

LCD screen

WiFi

Reading light

Mobile and laptop chargers

Route

Mumbai-Ratnagiri

Pune-Latur

Starting point

Mumbai-Ratnagiri: Mumbai Central (Stops: Dadar, Kurla, Nehru Nagar, Panvel, Ramwadi, Mangaon, Mahad, Chiplun, Sangameshwar)

Pune-Latur: Shivaji Nagar, Pune

Duration

Starting from Mumbai: 9.45 pm (Reach Ratnagiri at 7am)

Starting from Ratnagiri: 10am (Reaching Mumbai: 7am)

Starting from Pune: 8am (to reach Latur at 4pm)

Starting from Latur: 11pm (to reach Pune at 6am)

Fare

Mumbai-Ratnagiri: Rs556

Mumbai-Sangameshwar: Rs483

Mumbai-Chiplun: Rs420

Pune-Latur: Rs508

Online booking

You can book your tickets, here