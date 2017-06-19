Tejas on rail, Shivshahi on road: All you need to know about comfy Mumbai-Ratnagiri commute
To ensure affordable and comfortable ride to the passengers on intercity routes, MSRTC introduced new AC buses, under brand name Shivshahi on Mumbai-Ratnagiri and Pune-Latur routes.
Just like Tejas, the travel on this AC bus too is super-comfy
Features
45 pushback seats
LCD screen
WiFi
Reading light
Mobile and laptop chargers
Route
Mumbai-Ratnagiri
Pune-Latur
Starting point
Mumbai-Ratnagiri: Mumbai Central (Stops: Dadar, Kurla, Nehru Nagar, Panvel, Ramwadi, Mangaon, Mahad, Chiplun, Sangameshwar)
Pune-Latur: Shivaji Nagar, Pune
Duration
Starting from Mumbai: 9.45 pm (Reach Ratnagiri at 7am)
Starting from Ratnagiri: 10am (Reaching Mumbai: 7am)
Starting from Pune: 8am (to reach Latur at 4pm)
Starting from Latur: 11pm (to reach Pune at 6am)
Fare
Mumbai-Ratnagiri: Rs556
Mumbai-Sangameshwar: Rs483
Mumbai-Chiplun: Rs420
Pune-Latur: Rs508
Online booking
