Tempo driver dies on the spot following accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

A 35-year-old man died after the tempo he was driving hit a heavy vehicle on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Monday morning. The mishap occurred near Lonavla around 5am.

According to police officers, a tempo belonging to a private company was coming towards Mumbai from Pune. As it was crossing a bridge near Lonavla, it rammed into a heavy vehicle from behind which was also on its way to Mumbai.

The tempo driver Kisan Kumar suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot. The impact of the collision was such that it damaged the driver’s cabin Kumar had occupied. There were no other passengers in the tempo.

“The heavy vehicle, however, did not stop there after the accident. We found only the tempo we reached the accident site after a while,” said Arvind Kate, assistant police inspector from Lonavla city police station.

The reason behind the accident is still not clear.

“We suspect the tempo driver might have fallen asleep behind the wheel, as he had been driving for a long time. We have sent the body to a government hospital for post-mortem and are awaiting autopsy report,” he said.

