Tempo kills an auto driver on Sion-Panvel highway near Mumbai

A autorickshaw driver was killed while a mechanic was injured after they were hit by a tempo on Sion-Panvel Highway on Friday evening.

According to the police, Nitin Ambawle, 27, was driving his auto towards Kharghar from Belapur side. His auto broke down at Bharati Vidyapeeth.

“Ambawle’s friend, who is also an auto driver, took a mechanic to the sport to get the auto repaired. The friend’s auto was also parked behind Ambawle’s vehicle. While the mechanic, Deepak Ghode, was examining Ambavle’s auto, a tempo which was going towards Panvel hit both the autos,” said a police officer from Kharghar police station.

Both Ambawale and Ghode suffered severe injuries. They were taken to MGM hospital by some of their friends and local residents. However, Ambawle declared dead during treatment.

“The tempo driver fled the spot leaving behind his vehicle. We have seized his vehicle and are now searching for him. We hope to arrest him soon,” the officer said.

The police have handed over Ambawle’s body to his family after a post-motem. The postmortem reports are yet to come.