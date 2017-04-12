 Tenants in chawls on mill lands to get bigger houses in Mumbai | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
Tenants in chawls on mill lands to get bigger houses in Mumbai

mumbai Updated: Apr 12, 2017 00:28 IST
Surendra P Gangan
Mumbai news

Residents of these chawls were earlier stood to get 305-sq-ft homes.(HT FILE)

 Those living in chawls on textile mill lands in south and central Mumbai will get bigger tenements, with an area of 405 square feet, once they are redeveloped. They earlier stood to get 305-sq-ft homes.

The state government will soon issue a notification for changes in the Development Control Rule (DCR) to give builders fungible FSI up to 35% without any premium. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis cleared the proposal at a meeting on Tuesday.

Fadnavis said exchange for waiver, builders will have to give 100 more square feet to each tenant. He also clarified that the construction cost will have to be borne by builders as they have already been given an FSI of 4. Nitin Kareer, principal secretary of the urban development department, said, “We have already issued the draft notification, inviting suggestions for changes to the DCR. The final notification, allotting the fungible FSI without any cost, will be issued soon.”

MLAs Ashish Shelar, Kalidas Kolambkar and Sunil Shinde were present at the meeting. “Though developers and mill land owners have been demanding that construction cost of the additional area be born by tenants, the CM said the developer will have to bear it. He has warned of strict action against developers who fail to give bigger houses to tenants,” Shelar said.

Can BDD chawl redevelopment script new history?

Mumbai’s old gangland is now just chawls and malls

