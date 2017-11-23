Testing time for Mumbai students as exams now clash with sporting events

In yet another fallout of the results mess at the University of Mumbai (MU), several student are likely to miss sports competitions that are set to clash with the upcoming examinations.

Several semester examinations for all three years of degree courses were deferred owing to the to delay in announcing results. Several exams have been scheduled in November and December when most of the sporting competitions are held.

Speaking to HT, father of a second-year BMS students said, “My daughter has participated in a state-level carrom competition organised by Maharashtra Carrom Association. On Saturday, she was to play in Kudal, but on the same day she has an exam. While the college authorities are supportive of her, they are insisting on a directive from the university to allow her to take the test at a later date.”

Since last academic year, MU affiliated colleges have been using common question papers set by the university. The colleges also follow a uniform time-table decided by the varsity.

But the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, which was enacted in March this year, requires the varsity board of examination and evaluation to make alternative arrangements regarding examinations for students participating in the inter-university, national or international sports or cultural competitions or national cadet course (NCC) and National Service Scheme (NSS) events during their exam period.

A source from the university said that two sports competitions - a state-level Kabaddi competition by Maharashtra State Kabaddi Association and the state level inter-university ‘Sports Festival’ organised by Raj Bhavan - are overlapping with varsity's exams in the second half of the year. While various events of Kabaddi competition are currently being held in districts across the state and will continue until month end, Sports Festival will be held between November 26 and 30 at Dapoli, hosted by Balasaheb Sawant Konkan Agricultural University.

On Wednesday, Yuva Sena, the youth wing of Shiv Sena, submitted a letter to the varsity chancellor (V-C) and pro V-C, requesting them to sort this matter. “With no alternative arrangement from the university, the athletic students are forced to miss the sporting events and take their exams instead. This means a loss to those for whom sports is their career,” said Pradeep Sawant from Yuva Sena.

An official from the university said that university arranges for the athletes to take the exam at a centre near to the sporting event. “Very few students may miss the competitions. For the university, academics is priority and there needs to be a balance between sports and academics,” he said.