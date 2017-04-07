Thackeray memorial: BMC seeks to change status of mayor’s bungalow in DP, move it out of green zone

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked the state urban development department to change the mansion’s reservation from a green zone to pave the way for a memorial for late Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray at the mayor bungalow in Dadar (West).

The sea-facing Shivaji Park bungalow and its surrounding areas were marked as a green zone in the Development Plan (DP) 1967 and DP 1991. Construction is prohibited in the areas demarcated under the green category.

“We had sent a letter (to the state government) a few months ago. We have sent another reminder to it after the resolution was passed by the corporation,” said a senior civic official said.

The corporation passed the resolution to convert the bungalow, which has been home to Mumbai’s mayors for the past five decades, into a memorial for Thackeray in February.

According to the resolution, the bungalow will be leased out to a government-constituted trust at a nominal annual rate of Rs1 for the next 30 years.

While the current mayor has to be shifted to a bungalow in Byculla zoo, the civic body is yet to undertake the renovation of the bungalow.

The Development Plan 2034 is a 20-year infrastructure blueprint for the city. It is yet to be passed by corporation.

With only 33% of the 1991 plan implemented, most of the reservations from the previous plan have been included in the new draft plan.

Meanwhile, after the state legislative Assembly, the legislative council on Thursday unanimously passed a bill to amend the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act. The passage of the bill will allow the construction of the memorial. The BMC can now grant the plot at the nominal rate to the Bal Thackeray Memorial Trust, which is headed by Uddhav Thackeray.

Structure was once used by Bikaner royals

The grade-II heritage structure at Shivaji Park in Dadar was used by the royal family of Bikaner in the late 1920s and was taken over by the civic body a decade later. It was initially used as a municipal office before it became the mayor’s official residence. The bungalow in Byculla zoo premises, currently vacant, is also a heritage structure. It will house new city mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar

