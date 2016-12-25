Thane: 50-year-old learns how to make video from son, films his suicide

A 50-year-old man in Thane allegedly hanged himself and purportedly filmed the act on his mobile phone along with a recorded suicide note, police said on Sunday.

The deceased, Babu Sheikh, blamed his daughter-in-law, with whom he had a tiff, and her family for the extreme step, they said.

Sheikh lived with his family at Bhaskar Nagar in Ambernath township of Thane district. His son got married last month. However, there used to be frequent quarrels between the family and the daughter-in-law.

On one occasion, there was a tiff between Sheikh and the daughter-in-law who later left the house and went to stay with her parents.

On the night of December 22, Sheikh learnt how to record a video on his mobile phone from his younger son and later went to sleep in his room in the adjacent apartment.

The next morning, when Sheikh’s family members went to wake him up, there was no response. The family members broke open the door and found him hanging from the ceiling, police said.

As the deceased’s son recalled his father having asked him about recording on a handset, he checked his phone and found the video of his alleged suicide, which he apparently made by keeping the phone on an auto recording mode.

A voice recording was also found on the phone in which Sheikh alleged that his daughter-in-law and her family had defamed him and doubted his character, because of which he was ending his life, police said.

The Ambernath police, based on a complaint by Sheikh’s younger son, registered an offence on Saturday under IPC section 306 (abetment of suicide) against the daughter-in-law, her father and brother, they said.

No arrests have been made so far.