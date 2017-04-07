Thane civic chief restarts demolition drive against encroachments

After a lull of more than three months, razing of illegal encroachments that are obstructing the road-widening project began from Friday. Civic commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal himself started the demolition drive at six locations across the city.

The road-widening and demolition drive was undertaken at a massive level throughout last year, but dipped during the election period and the end-of-the-year tax recovery period post elections.

Jaiswal has now restarted the drive on six roads including Noori Baba Durgah Road, Samata Nagar Road no. 33, the road behind R Mall in Manpada and Mumbra . As soon as the encroachments are razed, the work on the roads will begin immediately to avoid repeated encroachments.

Sandeep Malvi, public relations officer of TMC said, “The action against encroachments on roads began since morning. There are many residents who will be affected owing to the road-widening project. We will give them accommodation in rented homes.”

