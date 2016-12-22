Thane crime branch detains 2, claims seizure of 8kg ‘depleted uranium’

The Thane crime branch on Wednesday detained two people and claimed to have seized 8 kg of depleted uranium plates worth Rs 24 crore from them. The officials are investigating the case for further information.

Joint commissioner of police Ashutosh Dumbre said, “The detention has been result of the efforts put by the officials under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police Parag Manere and senior police inspector Ravindra Doiphode.”

Bharat Shelke, an official who was also part of the investigation team, said, “We got a tip off regarding the uranium from our informers and accordingly we took steps to nab them. The culprits were nabbed near Byke Hotel at Ghodbunder Road and are being grilled for more information.”

The two persons, who have been detained, were allegedly looking for customers and planning to sell it at throw away prices. “The sample of the uranium has been sent to the Bhabha Atomis Research Center (BARC) Lab for testing to establish content and worth of the depleted uranium. As the samples have already been sent it will take at least two days’ time to get the reports. Depending on the BARC report, we will take further action,” added Shelke.

When HT asked the official if there are chances that others too are involved in a similar illegal trade, Shelke said, “Though we are not sure but it is possible. That’s why we are continuously talking to them and grilling them. A detailed FIR would be filed once reports are obtained and we suppose that the investigation will go on for long also we have activated our informers for more clues.”